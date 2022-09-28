PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bay County Habitat for Humanity chapter celebrated the milestone of 100 homes built for the community.

The 100th project was dedicated to the late Bay County commissioner, businessman, and former president of the Habitat for Humanity board, John Robbins, who passed away last year.

Robbins initiated the goal to see 100 homes built in Bay County.

Habitat of Humanity is a Christian-based organization whose mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope. The organization also teaches various skills about home ownership.

“From all of the work that they put in to actually moving in the home, it changes everything,” Vice President Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity Aaron Rich said. “For the kids, it is a totally different perspective of them having their own home and having a place they know is safe and you know can be a family”

The recipient of the 100th home built is a single mother, with a 14-year-old son and a one-year-old baby girl.

“To be the 100 home is something a lot of us know that, thought it was this unachievable number, and now we are here to change 100 lives in a community is pretty amazing,” Rich said.