Bay County government lobbies to reopen Monday

Panama City, FL – The business lobbies of the Bay County Board of County Commissioners’ offices will reopen to the public on Monday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Customers may continue and are encouraged, to conduct their business via telephone or online. Bay County employees and customers are also encouraged to continue to follow the current Centers for Disease Control guidelines concerning COVID-19, but masks are not required in county facilities, officials wrote in a news release.

