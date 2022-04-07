PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Like people across the country, the Bay County Public Works and Transportation Departments are noticing higher prices at the gas pump.

“We’re like everyone else, we hope this goes away soon,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said.

Bryant said the Department of Public Works has changed operations to deal with increased fuel costs.

“We’ll carpool more, you know use our crew trucks more to reduce the number of vehicles that we send to sites. If we don’t have to go out to an area we won’t go.”

But other departments can’t carpool.

“We’re spending upwards of you know a dollar or $1.50 more than what we were,” Bay County Transit Program Administrator Lamar Hobbs said.

Hobbs said they are paying 20% more than they used to for gas.