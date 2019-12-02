Bay County gets into the Christmas spirit

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County got into the Christmas spirit Monday as two brand new Christmas trees were put up at the government center.

Bay County Commissioners will continue the tree-lighting tradition this Christmas season.

The new 20 foot-tall trees to replace the ones damaged by Hurricane Michael last year.

Mosley High School band and choir will be performing sounds of the season as free hot cocoa and cookies are served to the public. Santa will also be available for pictures.

“This event is so important to evoke the Christmas spirit and all the joy of the holidays. We want to be able to contribute to that a little bit. It’s so important, especially now, in light of everything we’ve been through as a community in the last year. We’re so grateful to be able to bring this to the people of Bay County. So we just want everyone in the community to come out and have a great time,” said Bay County spokeswoman, Valerie Sale.

This is Bay County’s opportunity to bring the community together to celebrate the hope of the holiday season.

“Last year there was some concern that we wouldn’t be able to do it because the trees we had last year were damaged in the storm. They managed to cobble one of them back together, so we still had our tree lighting last year. But we got two new trees to replace the one we lost in the storm so were just excited to invite everyone out and get in the Christmas spirit,” said Sale

The 11th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony takes place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 5th at the Bay County Government Center, located at 840 W. 11th st.

The event is completely free to the public.

