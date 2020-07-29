Bay County emergency officials preparing for potential storm amid coronavirus

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–The National Hurricane Center and our team of Meteorologists are currently tracking a potential tropical storm that is expected to bring heavy rain to Florida. While we haven’t experienced any hurricanes yet, the season is not over.

If anyone knows the importance of packing a hurricane kit, it’s panhandle residents. But this storm season, you should be adding a few more items to your checklist.

“Items like hand sanitizer, additional cleaning supplies, 2 face coverings per individual,” said Adam Johnson, the Bay County Department of Health’s Planning Consultant.

If residents find themselves visiting shelters for future storms, local emergency personnel say they have special plans in place.

“PanCare and our two local ambulance services that are in town will assist us with testing as we open the shelters to make sure everybody is good to go,” said Frankie Lumm, Bay County’s Emergency Management Division Chief.

“You’re gonna have to have extra time to go through not just the typical registration process but a screening process,” said Johnson.

If you’re feeling ill and do not have anywhere else to go besides a shelter, Johnson says you should be transparent.

“Make sure that you let officials know upon admission, have a face covering so you can slow the spread,” said Johnson.

At this time, Lumm believes we can expect heavy rain and he says Bay County is preparing for a potential impact.

“Right now we’re just working with all of our outside partners to make sure that we have our staging area set up for any of our utility vehicles that will come in,” said Lumm.

Lumm recommends Bay County residents secure sandbags to be prepared for heavy rains that could come our way. To stay on top of the latest forecast, download our Storm Track 13 mobile app.