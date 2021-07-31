Bay County doctors warn of rise in COVID-19 cases

PANAMA CITY FLA. (WMBB) — On Saturday, doctors and ministers throughout Bay County held a Zoom call to discuss the risks of the Delta variant of COVID-19. The event was held by the LEAD Coalition of Bay County.

Over the past week, Bay County has averaged over 200 COVID cases each day. Currently, only 44 percent of the county is vaccinated.

“I call it the pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Doctor Ahmad Rifai said. “It is no longer my pandemic and if you’ve been vaccinated it is no longer your pandemic. It is the pandemic of the unvaccinated and that is the reality that we live in today in Bay County.”

Rather than remind viewers of the call to wash their hands frequently and to avoid contact with large numbers of people, Rifai told viewers of different ways to be precautious.

“These are things that we have to do, Vitamin D, low caloric diet, goodnight sleep,” Rifai said. “And last but not least is to shower or flood our system with probiotics.”

Medical officials mentioned that it is important to receive high intakes of Vitamin D. For Black residents, Rifai said it is even more important to ensure that they are receiving high amounts of Vitamin D.

While vaccinated elderly people could suffer from contracting COVID-19, potentially leading to hospitalization, most vaccinated individuals should not worry about COVID-19 infection.

“Most likely they will not be in the hospital,” Rifai said of vaccinated individuals potentially contracting COVID-19. “Most likely they will not be in the intensive care unit or on a ventilator. And extremely rare and unlikely to suffer illness and fatality related to this virus.”