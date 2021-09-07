Bay County District Schools to hold job fair Sept 8th

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools are struggling to find employees amidst going back to school.

They are holding a job fair September 8th in hopes to fill a multitude of jobs that are currently available.

Administrators at the Bay County School District say they haven’t needed to hold a job fair for four years, but with at least 150 jobs open throughout the district, each school is now missing at least four or five critical staff members.

There are plenty of incentives to work for the department, like competitive salary, great benefits, and a mask-optional work environment.

“We are hiring classroom teachers, bus drivers, custodians, paraprofessionals, maids, office workers, substitutes, maintenance staff… pretty much all the people, full time and part-time, lots of different options so it’s a great time for people who’ve thought maybe there’s something for me at the school system but there not really sure how to check that out,” said Sharon Michalik.

Even if you’re not sure you want to interview for a job, they would still love to talk to you.

The Bay District Schools job fair starts at 9 AM tomorrow at the district school offices on Balboa Ave and lasts until 3 PM.