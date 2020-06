PANAMA CITY, Fla. — (WMBB) The Bay County Department of Health will hold after hours testing, June 8, 2020, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Anyone 18 years and older, can go by the Department of Health to get tested with or without symptoms.

The Department of Health will also have a testing site in Panama City Beach on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. For more information on testing sites and current Coronavirus statistics for Bay County, go to the Bay County Department of Health’s website.