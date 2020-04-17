Bay County crews battle house fire

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Fire Department and EMS responded to a house fire on Bumby Road off of John Pitts Road Thursday evening.

Bay County Fire Chief Darrel Wise says the fire came in around 6:00 p.m. He says the blaze started in the back of the home on the porch.

A neighbor, Grace Freeman, tells News 13, the home owner is a local school teacher.

“She’s been working very hard to get it fixed after the storm, things that needed to be done and she had it looking so pretty. I went in and got to see it, and I told her it’s beautiful. She’s done a beautiful job,” Freeman said.

Freeman and her husband actually built this home in the late 1980’s and later moved out. They returned to the area and moved next door years later.

She says she’s happy no one was hurt but seeing the home like this breaks her heart.

No injuries were reported as the family was able to get out of the home.

The State Fire Marshal is at the scene, investigating the cause.

The Callaway Fire Department was also called in to assist.