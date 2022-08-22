Construction is expected to take two years.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is beginning on a new parking lot and building at the Bay County Courthouse. The parking lot will have a new drainage system underneath the lot.

“It’s been very confusing,” Bay County Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said. “And then even when they park, finding their way to the entrance is a challenge.”

Kinsaul said around 75% of jurors expressed frustration with the limited parking.

“This is a little bit worse I guess, but dude parking isn’t bad over here at the moment,” Panama City Resident Brandon Wood said. “If it was a little bit busier it’d probably be worse.”

After people began pulling into work zones, courthouse employees began directing traffic.

“We just had some concerns with parking so we figured we better get out here and try to at least do what we can in the street to let people know,” Bay County Courthouse Support Services William Noe said.

But Bay County officials said more signage is on the way.

“We’re putting out some more message boards and more signage to help identify the sites,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said.

Bryant is also working to lease more parking spaces.

“Please be patient. Construction’s generally messy, unfortunately. I like that old saying, ‘you got to break some eggs to make an omelet.”