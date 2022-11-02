PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Council on Aging is making the final preparation for their annual ‘Fall Festival’ on Saturday, November 5.

The festival will run from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and is taking place at the Bay County Council on Aging’s senior center located at 1116 Frankford Avenue in Panama City.

The event features a silent auction, vendors, food, and so much more.

There will also be an opportunity to participate in a raffle and win a 2006 Chevy Impala donated by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

For every dollar donated during this event, the Bay County Council on Aging says they are able to provide $10 worth of services for senior citizens within the community.