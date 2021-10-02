Bay County community marches for women’s reproductive rights

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) Women all over the country marched for women’s rights ahead of the Supreme Courts return on October 4.

The Bay County community joined in on the fight for reproductive rights.

“We have women all across this country who are marching today in support of women’s right to choose,” said Democratic Women’s Club President, Beverly Wall.

Women’s March and more than 60 other organizations asked communities all over the country to join them in fighting for reproductive rights on October 2.

In support, a Bay County resident, Cherrie Crim, and the Democratic Women’s Club of Bay County organized a march at the Hathway Bridge in Panama City on Saturday.



“The women’s march today, October 2nd, is a big deal. We as women here in our country, especially here in Florida, are under attack,” a local Cherrie Crim said. “We are going to have the same exact abortion bill that they have in Texas, here in Florida.”

The Supreme Court going back into session is why Crim said they sprung into action.

“They didn’t hear the case from Texas, which that’s what put us in motion,” Crim said. “When they decided not to hear the case in Texas, that’s the biggest threat to Roe V. Wade we have ever had.”

The Bay County community showed their support with more than 60 people showing up to march.

“Why are we still fighting about this? And why have we not let women control their own bodies?,” Crim said. “That’s all we gotta get to is equality. We can all control our own bodies.”

Women weren’t alone in the march, some men also participated.

Bay County resident Paul Palmer said these events help keep the community unified.

“When we are all clustered and because of the COVID and can’t get out and interact with each other,” Palmer said. “We don’t get that collective synergism that empowers us. This is an important issue people went through the trouble of recognizing it we are going to support it.”

Crim said men should not have control over a woman’s body and believes we need to stop making laws that allow it.

“As a woman, I believe the woman should have the right to choose,” Wall said. “I believe in women’s equality, I believe in the fact that we have already addressed this issue, so why are we going back to this?”

There were five other marches going on in the Panhandle on Saturday. All in an effort to defend women’s rights.