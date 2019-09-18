Bay County commissioners working to relieve housing concerns

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Housing is still a big concern in Bay County after Hurricane Michael, as many people still do not have a permanent home. But, Bay County commissioners are continuing to work to change that.

Housing coordinator, Michael Johnson, giving a housing presentation Tuesday at the Bay County commission meeting.

Bay County will be receiving 36 million dollars over the next couple months for housing, 28 million will go directly to Bay County and 8 million to Panama City.

Bay County currently has 70 percent of their residents currently renting property and 30 percent as homeowners.

