BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners traveled to Southwest Florida to offer advice on recovering after devastating storms like Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Michael.

Commissioners Robert Carroll and Doug Moore were on that trip. Carroll said it was an honor to be able to go down there and share how our community recovered after Hurricane Michael.

The commissioners toured the damage and met with several Lee County commissioners. Carroll said while they were focused on recovery plans, they also focused on how to boost morale during such trying times.

“Every time that you get a little victory, you need to celebrate it because you got to keep morale up,” Carroll said. “It’s hard, you know, when you’ve got everything that you’ve lost is sitting in a big pile of rubble and you get that light cleaned up, you can help your next door neighbor and continue to help each other.”

The commissioners said they felt it was important to Southwest Florida to share their experience because so many people helped Bay County after Hurricane Michael.

Carroll said Lee County is going to add parts of Bay County’s recovery plan to their own.