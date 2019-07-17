Bay County Commissioners approve new zoning amendment in Laguna Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many residents stood up and spoke at the Bay County Commission Meeting on Tuesday, to express their concern on a new zoning map amendment.

They are concerned the new zoning will create a new high rise on Front Beach Road. County commissioners assured them this would not be the case.

The property will now change from residential use to seasonal and resort residential use.

“The difference in the two is it allows up to three units verses right now it allows two units, so it is an increase in one unit on the piece of property,” said county commissioner Robert Carroll.

Commissioners said this property will have the same entitlements as the surrounding properties and will put a restriction on the height.

“There is also an increase in height, which could go to 60 feet, but as a condition of what we approved today, and it stays with the land, the height is limited to 45 feet just like all the other residential partials,” said Carroll.

They assured community members that this property will mirror surrounding properties in Laguna Beach.

“So the request for this is no different than what everyone else is entitled to their properties,” said Carroll.

For more details on the new zoning change, visit: https://baycounty.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/CoverSheet.aspx?ItemID=1896&MeetingID=145

