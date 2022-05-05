WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioner and local contractor Tommy Hamm is suing the city of Wewahitchka over a broken contract.

In January city commissioners terminated the contract with Hamm’s construction for a new fire station. The city claims Hamm was responsible for a crack in the foundation, a faulty roof and construction delays. Hamm denies those claims.

He’s suing the city for damages, costs and other relief.

“I have never ever in my career 15 years ever worked for a bunch of people as incompetent and inept as is the city commission of Wewahitchka,” Hamm said in late January.

Wewahitchka commissioners declined to comment but responded to our records request with a copy of the lawsuit. They also filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss Hamm’s lawsuit.