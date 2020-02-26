Bay County Children’s Dentistry Clinic celebrates grand re-opening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Children’s Dentistry Clinic held a grand re-opening ceremony, a special occasion for the local medical clinic.

The clinic was never fully shut down after Hurricane Michael as the staff were able to operate in limited capacities until full services were restored in December. They made it official that the clinic was ready to serve the community with the celebration as they go forward post storm.

“It’s just a long time coming. It’s an opportunity for us to celebrate, the opportunity for us to let the community to know that we’re here, that we’re open for business, that we’ve been open for business since Hurricane Michael. It’s just an opportunity to showcase our services, our staff and let the community know that we’re here to provide pediatric dental services to Bay County,” said Sandon Speedling, Florida Department of Health in Bay County administrator/health officer.

The dentistry clinic serves children on Medicaid from one year old through age twenty in need of oral health services.

“After the storm unfortunately there were some services and providers that were lost as a result of the storm. I think it’s a extremely critical and vitally important that we’re here, that the Bay County Health Department is here. We’re strong, we’re better than ever and that we do have this beautiful clinic for our community and for people that need services,” explained Speedling.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.