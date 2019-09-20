Bay County Chamber of Commerce wins Chamber of the Year award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals fall conference in Daytona Beach on September 18th, the Bay County Chamber of Commerce received the “Chamber of the Year” award, the highest award a Chamber can receive in the state of Florida.

This is the fourth time the organization has applied for the award and won, previously winning in 2004, 2010, and 2016

The Chamber also won in two Communications categories for the Bay Biz Magazine and the annual Guide to Discovering Bay County.

Carol Roberts, President of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce said in a statement, “Credit for these awards goes to our amazing staff. Their resiliency after Hurricane Michael is to be commended as they re-purposed themselves to play a vital role in Bay County’s recovery to serve the business community who supports our organization and the local economy.” She added, “We’re thankful to the Bay County business community for believing in our role of community development and investing in its future.”