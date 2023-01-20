BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s business community gathered tonight to celebrate the successes of 2022 and kick off 2023.

The chamber held it’s 110th annual dinner and awards ceremony tonight at the Edgewater Beach Resort.

Outgoing board chair Garrett Anderson passed the gavel to the 2023 chair Kyle Shoots.

The member of the year went to Darren Haiman.

The chairman’s award to George Gainer.

Gainer is only the 6th person in the history of the chamber to receive the award.

“The folks have made this place great just by working every day and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate and love each and every one of you,” Chairman’s Award recipient George Gainer said.

The chamber’s highest honor, the Lauren Merriam Memorial Award went to Frank Hall.

The group also celebrated the Bay County chamber receiving it’s 5th Chamber of the Year Award from the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals.