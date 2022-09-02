PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More companies are eyeing Bay County these days as a possible place to relocate or open a branch facility.

And the Bay County Chamber of Commerce is taking time to thank both prospective and current businesses.

The Chamber kicked off Industry Appreciation Month on Friday morning.

For the last 30 years, they have taken a moment to celebrate industries in the community that provides jobs and brings money to the area.

On Friday they introduced four new projects.

“We really have opened the doors to domestic and international business and people are finding out what a beautiful area we live in and the assets we have to support not only tourism but advanced manufacturing jobs,” President of Bay County Economic Alliance Becca Hardin said.

Those projects include the new FedEx Ground Facility, set to open in January. A $25 million development that will expand the airport, adding 10 acres of new ramp and over 73,000 square feet of hangar space.

The $25 million Suzuki Motor Marine Technical Center and a new transformer manufacturing facility, Central Moloney is coming to Bay County.

President and CEO of Central Moloney Chris Hart said he is eager to bring more than 200 jobs to Bay County.

“First thing we are going to do is employ people at the world’s finest transformer manufacturing facility on Venture Crossings Boulevard but we are also going to invest in this community just like we have in our original community Pine Bluff, Arkansas. We believe we have commitment. Central Moloney is family,” Hart said.

Hardin predicts more money and more jobs in the area will make Bay County unrecognizable in the next five years.



“As you ride around and see construction projects going on you can see and feel the energy you can see the growth. I really believe over the next 5 years this area is going to dramatically change for the better, and we just want to take advantage of this growth while we can and welcome these new businesses to the community,” Hardin said.

Hardin said Bay County is on the international map and people will continue to see businesses being recruited to the area.