Bay County Chamber Military Affairs Committee donates gifts to veterans

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Chamber of Commerce works hard every year to make the holidays brighter for some of this area’s veterans.

For the last ten years, the Bay County Chamber Military Affairs Committee has collected and donated gifts to the Sim’s Veterans Nursing Home.

On Wednesday, they dropped off the gifts to be wrapped and placed underneath the tree, then each veteran will have gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Committee members said most of the veterans will not have visitors on Christmas day.

They hope to bring joy to those who have given their career and life to our country.



“The folks at Sims Veterans Home need a family and we believe we can be a part of that family that can make their lives better its the least we can do,” Andrew Rowell Military Affairs Committee Chairman for Bay County Chamber of Commerce said.

Chamber members are giving about $1,000 worth of gifts to the veterans, like weighted blankets, gift cards, clothing, and snacks.