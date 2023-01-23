Panama City Beach, FL (WMBB) — Bay County’s businesses gathered to celebrate the success of 2022 and kick-off 2023.

The Chamber of Commerce held its 110th annual dinner and awards ceremony on Friday, January 20th at Edgewater Beach Resort.

Garrett Anderson of Anderson Construction Company, and Chairman of the Board, passed the gavel to Kyle Shoots, President and Co-owner of System Service & Engineering.

Member of the Year was awarded to Darren Haiman, Owner of Nations Real Estate.

The Chairman’s Award was presented to former State Senator George Gainer. Gainer is the 6th person in the history of the Chamber to receive this award.

“The folks have made this place great just by working every day and I can’t tell you how much I appreciate and love each and every one of you,” Gainer said.

The Chamber’s highest honor, the Lauren Merriam Memorial Award, went to Frank Hill, President of Cadence Bank -Florida Region.