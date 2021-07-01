Bay County businesses anticipate more business with sales tax deduction

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — On Thursday, Florida’s 2021 Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday began, the first tax week of its kind. The sales tax deduction will continue until July 7th, and include outdoor recreational items like kayaks, sunscreen and sunglasses.

“Well it definitely encouraged us to go ahead and buy the kayak,” Kathy Morrison, a tourist from Tallahassee, Florida said. We were looking for one which is why we came in and they had one that we were looking for and when he told us that we would get a tax break it was like ‘yes we will go ahead and get one today this is great.’”

However, the weeklong tax deduction changes how Bay County businesses ring up certain items that are sales tax deductible.

“First I’ll just ring everything up as normal,” Ron Perkul, sales clerk at Sunjammers said. “And then I’ll go down this list and take those things that you have that we can deduct and I’ll add them up, put it in the computer and it automatically takes that much off of your tax.”

Sunjammers and C&G Sporting Goods expect that the holiday sales tax will encourage more people to shop in Bay County.

As tourists visit Bay County over the July 4th weekend, C&G Sporting Goods operating manager Nate Taylor is expecting more people to walk-in and shop.

Meanwhile Perkul said customers have planned to purchase products at Sunjammers during the Sales Tax Holiday.

“We’ve already heard from a lot of people that (say) “Hey I want to come next week and buy something you know because it’s tax free,’” Perkul said. “But most all those people thought the entire, the entire item was going to be a tax break. So we know we’re going to be busy.”

For a full list of items that are sales tax deductible, and those which are exempt from the deduction, click here.