BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bear Creek Feline Center has a new friend, “The Wildman”. The feline center is helping the animal recover from an unfortunate encounter in the wild. The bobcat is now a permanent resident at the cattery.

Bear Creek Feline Center is now home to six bobcats, after welcoming “The Bay County Bobcat’ a few weeks ago. He was rescued on highway 231 in May, and immediately went under the care of veterinarian Carla Hubbard.

“He had been run over by a car, he was under the car, um his right leg, his back right leg is damaged and had to have a metal plate put in it. Therefore there is no way he could go back in the wild,” educational adventure director Bertie Broaddus said.

“The Wildman” as he is called, has been recorded on trail cams, but has only been spotted by a human once since he was rescued.

“The first time I saw him out and about was when I was um doing my morning routine, uh I walked by and I happened to see him up on the house,” Bear Creek keeper Jared Williams said. “And unfortunately I didn’t have my professional camera with me just my cell phone, um so I was able to capture a picture of him. I haven’t seen him out again since. He’s primarily nocturnal so he’s most active um between midnight and about 6 in the morning.”

Over it’s 22-year history, the Feline Center has received animals that are retired celebrities, failed pet attempts or confiscations. Since “The Wildman” arrived, the FWC and local officials are contacting them for situations like this one.

“The most rewarding part about this is that this gives us a window into being able to get into animal rehab, specifically with felines of course. You have to do a thousand hours in the state to get the rehabbers ticket. Um, we weren’t previously certified as rehabbers but this gives us the opportunity to do so,” Williams said.

Feline Center volunteers said it is important for the community to be aware of the species and understand people have taken over their territory.

If you’d like the chance to spot any of the bobcats, the center is open three days a week for appointment only tours.