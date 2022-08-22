BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Supervisor of Elections office is getting ready for the primary election on Tuesday.

Early Voting ended on Saturday and now voters will head to the polls on election day to cast their ballot in several state and local elections.

However, there will be some changes on where people can vote.

Since Hurricane Michael, Bay County has utilized Super Voting sites, but now the county is back to voting in assigned precincts.

“Yeah it’s been quite a few years since we’ve been in this lockdown cycle on election day ‘Here’s where you must go’ and vote,” Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen said.

This will be the first time voters will use precincts since Hurricane Michael.

“I wish we still had Super Voting sites,” Anderson said. “We do not. We’re just going to make this work. We’ll do it, we’ll do fine, Bay County voters will figure it out so we work hard to work for them so tomorrow is kind of the voter’s responsibility to make sure they go to the right location because it’ll really help the organizing and not a long line for a wait.”

If you’re not sure where to go on election day, Andersen said there are several ways to find out.

“Don’t wait until the last minute to figure things out, call our office now, get your information the sooner you have it,” Andersen said. “You’ve got a sample ballot at your house, pick it up and look at it. Read it, it will help give you directions we sent every single voter a sample ballot.”

You can also check your information on the Supervisor of Elections website.

Voters need to bring a Florida issued ID with them. But there is an important detail to remember:

“You’ve got to have signature and picture,” Andersen said. “You can bring them together that still meets the requirement but you need both of those – a signature and a picture or like a driver’s license which has both of those.”

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.