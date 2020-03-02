Bay County baby born on Leap Day!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The odds of being born on a Leap Day are 1 in 1,461, but one local Panama City family will be celebrating Leap Day for years to come.

Ny’lea De’vorah Rae Nolin was born around 2 pm on Leap Day at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center, weighing 8 pounds and 15 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

Her mother, Payton Downs says she was ready to have their sweet little girl and made it to 39 weeks along.

Her parents say her older brother Niko, is just over a year older than Ny’lea.

“Well I have a firstborn and his birthday is on the 25th of February. So we might just do it together,”  said Mother, Payton Downs.

Ny’lea will share this special birthday with around 5 million people in the whole world.

