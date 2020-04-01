Panama City, Fla. — Bay County announces the activation of a Citizens Information Center (CIC).

CIC is a telephone resource aimed at providing information to residents or anyone with questions pertaining to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The phone number is (850) 248-6090. Questions may also be emailed to ask@baycountyfl.gov.

At this time, the call center will be in operation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, though the hours may be extended as necessary. The CIC is staffed by Bay County Library employees who can assist the public in finding information or resources on an array of topics.

“The library is the go-to resource for people seeking non-emergency information assistance,” Bay County Library Director Robin Shader said. “Our librarians are talented and well versed in research, and with this resource, we hope to help alleviate an increasing volume of non-emergency calls to the Bay County Emergency Operations Center.”

Public information remains available at www.bayhealthcovid19.com, a website intended as an aggregate information landing page about COVID-19.

The website provides citizens with updates from the Department of Health in Bay County, responses to frequently asked questions, and many links to useful information.

