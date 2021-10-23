Bay County announces additional waste amnesty days

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Emergency Services recently announced they would hold additional waste amnesty days in November.

In an effort to help people who might need extra opportunities to clean up their properties after the heavy rain and flooding recently, they will have a week long repeat of waste amnesty days at Steelfield Landfill.

Bay County residents can drop off their yard debris, household garbage and hazardous waste at no charge beginning November 8 through November from 7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This is only open to Bay County residents and proof of residency is required.

To learn more about the upcoming waste amnesty days, click here.

