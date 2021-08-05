Bay County Animal Shelter continues free adoption week

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County’s Animal Services is in the middle of an Empty The Shelter event and it won’t cost one cent to adopt a spayed or neutered pet.

Throughout the week, Bay County Animal Services has been giving away dogs and cats for free through its Empty The Shelter event.

“The shelter is fuller than we’d like it to be. We’d really like these babies in homes and this is a great way to get it started,” said Bay County Community Coordinator, Evelyn Temple.

Without any costs to new owners, the shelter has found plenty of homes.

“20 dogs is what we started with, we think we have about three left. And as far as our cats it’s probably about the same amount. It’s been wonderful, we’ve had a lot of public come in,” Temple said. “Even just for the awareness of letting them know what we do here. How the animals are set up and what’s available.”

Besides spaying and neutering the pets, animal control has also vaccinated and microchipped all of the cats and dogs.

Once a pet is adopted this week, Petsmart will give the owners coupons and a bag of cat or dog food.

“I’d probably say we’ve had about a 50% increase of people coming into the shelter if not more due to the clear shelter program of having the fees waived for the adoptions.”

Temple said the $25 families will save is an incentive for most families to own a pet.



“For a lot of families right now $25 makes a big difference. Everybody loves something free. All the animals are spade, nurtured, microchipped, vaccinated so that gives them a nice break for that first year of not having to incur those extra prices,” Temple said.

While not all visitors take home a pet on their visit, Temple said that the Empty The Shelter event has encouraged some customers to return.