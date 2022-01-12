Bay County and UF Extension Office to offer first-time home buying class

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — First-time home buying can be extremely difficult and overwhelming, but Bay County and the University of Florida Extension Office want to help buyers navigate that maze.

They’re offering a class on Wednesday, January 19 to teach people everything they need to know before or during the home buying process.

The class is open to everyone, but it’s required for those wanting to obtain purchase assistance from the SHIP program.

Since September, the SHIP program has been offering qualified Bay County residents $50,000 purchasing assistance. Officials said it’s only growing in popularity.

“We’re in this incredible situation where we have a lot of funding but it is first applying and the first qualified is going to be the first served,” Bay County Housing Program Manager Tammy Harris said.

Harris said even though there’s a lot of funding, people shouldn’t wait to apply.

“The word is already out and people are applying and this funding could be expended very quickly so we’re encouraging people to not wait,” Harris said.

Bay County Family and Consumer Agent, Melanie Taylor, said the class will teach people everything they need to know to buy a home.

“How to apply for their loans, how to get a loan, find the house, how to take care of the house, how to save, how to spend properly when you own a house and just basically the benefits of homeownership,” Taylor said.

She said it also teaches you what you need to do before you start the process.

“We go through every single step, all the way to how to contact your lender, how to work with a real estate agent, how to work on plumbing once you get into the house so there’s so many different steps,” Taylor said. “But we do start with very beginning step of how to save that money, make sure you’re on a budget, and you’re prepared for it and then we move in and cover all of those aspects throughout the day and they go home with their information at the end.”

The class will take place at the Bay County Extension Office on 14th Street from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Those who are interested in attending to the class must pre-register because of the limited space at the extension office.

To register for the class, call the Bay County Extension office at 850-784-6105.