Bay County Adopt a Senior Facebook group shows love to the Class of 2020

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Around the country, people are finding creative ways to celebrate the Class of 2020. When a couple Bay County residents saw a national Adopt a Senior Facebook page, they decided to bring the idea to their hometown.

“The intention is for somebody to post their senior student on there and for a random person just to show an act of kindness, an act of love,” Panama City resident and group organizer Casey Melton said.

Those who have adopted a senior are giving items such as cards, gift cards, and treats. Bay High senior, Olivia Bailie, said it’s nice to see people care abour herself and her peers.

“They’re like actually making it a big deal and everything and it means a lot,” Bailie said.

People interested in submitting a senior to be adopted or adopting a senior can request to join the group.

“Hopefully every child will be adopted and we can and they’ll be spoiled and go on from there,” Melton said.