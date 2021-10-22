Bay County 70-year-old found guilty of sexual battery on a child

Kenneth Ray Hunley (right) sits with his attorney. Photo provided by the State Attorney’s Office.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was found guilty of sexual battery charges Friday and now faces life in prison.

Kenneth Ray Hunley was found guilty of sexual battery, a capital offense, and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

“The victim told jurors the offenses began with molestation and escalated to intercourse,” prosecutors wrote in a news release. “The victim testified she was too frightened to say anything because the defendant warned her not to, saying no one would believe her.”

After keeping it a secret the victim came forward in 2018, prosecutors added.

Hunley is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7