Bay County 70-year-old found guilty of sexual battery on a child

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was found guilty of sexual battery charges Friday and now faces life in prison.
Kenneth Ray Hunley was found guilty of sexual battery, a capital offense, and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.
“The victim told jurors the offenses began with molestation and escalated to intercourse,” prosecutors wrote in a news release. “The victim testified she was too frightened to say anything because the defendant warned her not to, saying no one would believe her.”
After keeping it a secret the victim came forward in 2018, prosecutors added.
Hunley is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7