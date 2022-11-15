Bay. Co will split money between county and municipalities.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County will receive a fraction of a $3.1 billion opioid settlement between Walmart and 43 states and local governments.

The county and local municipalities will receive about $630,000 over the next 10-18 years.

More than $150,000 will go directly to the county. Commissioners said the opioid crisis has decimated Bay County communities. They plan to use the funding to help people in jail who are dealing with addiction.

“We just got to do things for opioid treatments, recovery, rehab, things of that nature,” Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm said. “We’ve started the process to have a, I guess, kind of a rehab-type facility at the jail.”

Hamm said the county is still involved with other opioid lawsuits. He said the county does not yet know when they will start receiving funding.