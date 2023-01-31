PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lucille Moore Elementary School Teacher Miriam Siegal has made an impact that goes beyond the doors of her classroom.

Parents, other teachers, and school administrators all reap the benefits when they cross paths with the fourth-grade teacher. She is this week’s ‘Class Act.’

“She’s a really good teacher,” Siegal’s Student Breanna Johns said.

“Mrs. Siegal is an amazing teacher,” School Principal Christina Bordelon said.

“She’s like the best teacher I’ve ever had actually,” another Student Lauren Isbell said.

“When she walks into that classroom, those students light up,” Bordelon said.

Siegal uses cooperative learning and stays in close contact with parents to ensure her students’ success. She said it’s about getting everyone engaged. She has her students sit in groups so they can talk through lessons with each other.

Siegal’s 34 years of teaching include elementary level, adult ed, college classes, and she even currently instructs future teachers on how to teach.

“All their hard work starts to pay off and I think that’s the best part of teaching in general,” this week’s Class Act Miriam Siegal said.

It seems Siegal is a light to anyone she comes into contact with.

“She’s smart, she’s wonderful and she helps us out,” Isbell said.

“Division was pretty hard for me and then she made it easier with something called an area model, I think,” one of the students said. “It really helped.”

“She has helped build the culture at this school,” Bordelon said.

And that’s what makes Miriam Siegal this week’s ‘Class Act.’

“It’s just humbling,” Siegal said. “It’s really humbling.”

If you know an educator or school employee who you think is a Class Act, nominate them today.