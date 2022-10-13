The new center will be completed in two years.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction will soon begin on the Youngstown-Fountain recreational complex. In 30 days Bay County will begin building a Sheriff sub-station, a fire station and a community center.

“The citizens in Fountain can have weddings, family reunions,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said. “I’d love to one day see a farmers market up there. Just really use that facility.”

Bryant said the fire station and community center will both be able to withstand Category 5 hurricanes.

The old fire station was destroyed by Hurricane Michael.

“The reason this facility is so critical is sheltering,” Bryant said. “We did not really have a great location to shelter in Fountain so this gives us a place to stage equipment before a disaster. It’s north so it’s away from the coast so it’s a great place to stage equipment, stage personnel.”

Bryant said all three buildings should be finished in the next two years.

Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said Fountain citizens have long wanted a place to gather.

“A lot of them would say it’s been a long time coming so I’m glad that we can respond and we can take care of this,” Moore said.

Moore said the new buildings will not disrupt the rodeo ring.

“I’m very excited about it because it’s just going to work with the existing ring, rodeo ring,” Moore said. “And it’s just going to be a good community area, a good community center to allow for a lot of citizen events up there.”