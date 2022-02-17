BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The county’s parks and recreation officials want your help preparing a new five-year master plan.

They have completed Hurricane Michael recovery efforts, and now want to focus on future park improvements. Your ideas could wind up in design plans.

“We need pickleball courts, we need boat ramp improvements,” facilities manager Jason Jawers said. “We need basketball courts here.”

Since Hurricane Michael, Bay County parks workers have spent all their time repairing facilities. Now it is time to rework the master plan.

“We’d like to put everybody’s needs into one comprehensive box,” Jowers said. “And work a five-year plan and then after those five years are up we will do it again.”

Repairs are necessary at all the parks to increase attendance. But Jowers said they need direction from all residents on what they anticipate.

“Most of our athletic facilities and passive parks are on the east side of the Hathaway Bridge,” Jowers said.

He said one of the areas the department really wants to focus their attention on is along the Highway 231 corridor, like Majette Park, which has over 200 acres available.

Many neighborhoods have seen immense growth, and Jowers said those residents need recreational opportunities.

“What I would like to see is participation levels improve across the board,” Jowers said. “Of course, we need to provide facilities to make that happen in some instances, especially in regards to some youth sports.”

The more public input, the more successful the final plan will be. Once the department gathers all ideas, Jowers will begin looking for grant money to fund different projects.

The plan should be finished in May.

The public’s chance to give their opinions is coming up on Tuesday, February 22 at 5 p.m. during a Parks and Recreation public meeting. It will be at the Bay County Government Center.