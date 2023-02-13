PCB man accused of shooting and killing another man.

PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — A murder trial began Monday for a man accused of shooting and killing a Panama City Beach man in 2020.

61-year-old Robert Butler allegedly entered the Cabana West Apartments and shot Samuel Hassler in July 2020.

The shooting took place at the apartment of Hassler’s girlfriend.

Before Hassler was shot, Bay County Sheriff deputies said Butler and Hassler got into an argument in Hassler’s girlfriend’s bedroom. After Butler allegedly killed Hassler, deputies said Hassler’s girlfriend cut Butler several times with a knife before he was able to flee the apartment.

Butler has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm. He has been held in the Bay County Jail since late July of 2020.