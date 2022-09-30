Lozada was sentenced without the possibility of parole.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jonathan Lozada was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday.

Lozada was found guilty of shooting and killing 20-year-old Justin Reyes earlier this month.

On Dec. 17, 2019 shot Reyes twice in the head. He then robbed Reyes of music equipment.

After Lozada killed Reyes he shot a video with the victim’s body and put it on Snapchat.

“That’s the devil himself,” Reyes’ grandmother Karen Maxwell said after the trial.

Lozada then returned to his apartment and showed videos of Reyes’ body to his roommates.

“This was a thorough, well-done investigation by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the other law enforcement agencies,” Prosecutor Peter Overstreet said. “This killing was the picture of evil based on the defendant recording himself after essentially executing the victim by shooting him in the head twice at close range.”

Jurors convicted Lozada of second-degree murder.