PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As temperatures continue to cool off, fewer people are visiting Bay County beaches. Soon the Bay County lifeguard season will end.

After this coming weekend, county lifeguards will only work on the weekends until Oct. 30. Then, there will be no county lifeguards on beaches after the 30th.

But there will still be Panama City Beach lifeguards. County operations officials said the water is usually very calm during the fall season. That means there’s less of a need for additional guards.

“Right now we’re obviously closing our season, so we’re going to be closing it on the 30th of this month,” Bay County Beach Operations Manager Vincent Martin said. “Then our guys will just start their training process all over again, they’re going to continue training. And then we’ll most likely open back up in March.”