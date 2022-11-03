BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is close to giving out all funding from its Rehouse Bay Program. Meanwhile, Panama City is just over halfway through its allocation of money.

Close to a year after taking over more than $28 million from a $36 million pot split with Panama City, Bay County has used $22.5 million. The funding is from the Hurricane Housing Recovery Program.

The funding was previously overseen by Michael Johnson, the former Panama City Director of Community Development. Johnson was accused of embezzling nearly $500,000 from the city last month.

Since taking over its share of funding, Bay County has issued 219 award letters.

“The purchase assistance is right now, we’ve pretty much maxed out,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said.

128 Bay County recipients have closed on housing, worth more than $7 million. In August the County had to pause its program because money had nearly run out.

“Working with our community partners, were able to have the success that we did,” Moore said. “And actually so much success that we slowed up right there at the end because we just had so many applicants coming in.”

Moore said officials worked with residents to quickly get money to people looking to buy a home. He said money moved quickly when the county hired a housing program manager last October.

“Have we been able to help everybody? No, we haven’t,” Moore said. “But those that we have been able to, it’s been a game changer for them.”

Panama City has given out almost $5 million. It received $9.3 million three years ago. Almost $4 million remains, but officials said half of that is already allocated to residents. City officials expect all funds to be given to residents in the next two years.

“There’s rental assistance, there’s foreclosure prevention, there’s a variety of strategies and depending on those they can get executed pretty quickly,” Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said.

Panama City’s Deputy Director of Housing now oversees the remaining city funds.