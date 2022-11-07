PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County elections officials said they’re preparing for Tuesday’s final election push of voters.

There are a couple of things to remember. First, make sure you bring a valid picture ID. Also, they’re reminding voters that you’ll have to vote at their assigned precincts tomorrow. If you address has changed, or you haven’t voted in four years, you’ll need to call the supervisor’s office first to verify your precinct.

“Very important to understand that we now are in the Election Day process voting, and that means you need to go to your specific assigned precinct location,” Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said. “If you haven’t voted in the last four years, you don’t know exactly where it is. You need to find that out.”

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Andersen said all workers have been properly trained over the past 90 days, leading up to the election. If you have questions, contact the supervisor’s office.