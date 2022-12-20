BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County commissioners approved the money Tuesday to buy a large tract of land that will house a new fire station.

The 122 acres are located off U.S. Route 231 and Transmitter Road. Once the deal is finalized the county will pay $2.4 million. They plan to move the Hiland Park fire station from its current location on Lafayette Road.

It does not have direct access to a major road and is difficult to exit, slowing down first responders.

Besides the fire station, the county also plans to use the land for a stormwater drainage basin.

“It’ll be a very positive impact as far as helping the community to alleviate some of the stormwater problems,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “It won’t solve all the problems, but it’s going to go a long ways to helping the area to have less stormwater problems.”