Bay Co. Commission discusses East Ave bridge update

MILLVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)- The bridge on East Avenue that crosses over Watson Bayou into the paper mill property is set to be repaired.

County commissioners discussed the project at Tuesday morning’s commission meeting. Commissioners said structural repairs must be completed on the bridge and they plan to redo the entire bridge from end to end and make it low capacity.

The bridge is safe to drive on at this time, but the reconstruction is to address potential future problems the bridge will face because of its old age.

“After a certain period of time, it diminishes and so looking at the structure of the bridge and the weight, and the load that it carries, we just want to make sure the engineers look at it and there are also certain deficiency’s that need to be addressed for the certain load capacity,” said Bay Co. Commissioner District 3, Bill Dozier.

Although a small bridge, it comes with a price tag of $2.9 million, an amount that isn’t purely being handled by county officials. “We’re partnering with DOT, the state, and then locally, we have a 25% match. The partnership locally is between the port, Panama City and Bay County. So we’re splitting our 25% match and it’s a good partnership,” said Dozier.

A start date for construction has not yet been set.