Bay Co. Commission and Rep. Dunn talk rebuilding Tyndall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- It’s been 3 weeks since the disaster supplemental bill passed and many are wondering when we will start seeing this money put to work on Tyndall Air Force base.

Congressman Neal Dunn spoke at Tuesday morning’s Bay County Commission meeting, assuring the commission and public that Tyndall will, in fact, be rebuilt.

He said the supplemental supplied the base with $1.7 billion and that money is already being put to use in ways. “The Federal Govt. always sends the money to the states, and then the states deliver that money to the people and so there’s a process that it has to go through but that money has now been appropriated, authorized, it’s coming and some of it, by the way, has already hit there,” said Congressman Neal Dunn.

He said the base will not just be restored, but better than before as it returns to being the home of 3 combat F-35 squadrons. Bay County commission chairman, Philip Griffitts, said the county is ready to help get the base back up and running any way they can.

“We’re in a relationship together. Tyndall and Bay County and all the municipalities are going to work together to rebuild Tyndall to make it the base of the future and whatever we can do as a county to make that easier, we’re going to do that,” he said.

Rebuilding the base will be a long process with completion expected in the coming years.