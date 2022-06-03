PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Chamber of Commerce is encouraging its members to get involved as mentors in area schools.

They would teach students about business and their roles in the community.

Chamber leadership is also asking businesses to provide internship opportunities and hold school administrators accountable for improving education.

Officials said mentors lead to better student attendance, behavior and grades.

Chairman Garrett Anderson said many students deal with financial obstacles, homelessness and mental health. Those problems have hurt students’ performance over the past four years.

“We’re encouraging all of our local businesses to get involved and step up, help become mentors at our local school district,” Anderson said. “They really need folks involved and there’s plenty of children that would love to have a mentor.”