LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the 2nd Annual Bay County Crawfish Challenge in Lynn Haven this Saturday.

Annie’s Hideaway Pub is hosting seven teams competing to see who is the best ‘mud bug chef.’

For $20 you can try every team’s crawfish and even vote on the people’s choice award.

There will be, raffle items, shirts for sale and the bar will be open too.

All proceeds from the event go to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

David Shaw is one of the event organizers who chose to help support this cause. He said they were able to raise $7,000 last year and they’re expecting to raise even more this Saturday.

“This challenge actually started here in this bar between friends. Typical guys, ‘I make better crawfish than you,’ you know, ‘We make better crawfish than you,” Shaw said. “Threw the gauntlet down and decided let’s just open this up to everybody and do something with it instead of just the two of us.”

You can purchase tickets to the crawfish challenge at the pub this weekend.

Food will be ready to serve at 1 p.m.

Kids are allowed to attend but they cannot go inside the bar.

Tents and live music will be set up outside until about 5 p.m. The event will go on rain or shine.