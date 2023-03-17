PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Big crowds are at Bay County businesses to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Patches Pub had more than 200 people at the restaurant by noon. Owner Vince Greiner said people began arriving at the pub by 9:30 this morning. By 10:30, he said they were at capacity.

Greiner said by the end of the day, they are expecting to see more than a thousand people. He said St. Patrick’s Day is the biggest day of the year for the pub.

But Greiner said the off-season was surprisingly busy with snowbirds. He said his staff is trying hard to keep up with the pace of customers.

“The way February was up, basically scared to go into the season,” Greiner said. “We stay busy you know, pretty much year-round and any busier honestly, it does, it just scares us. But we’re we are fully prepared. We are fully staffed.”