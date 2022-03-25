PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City turned into the land before time on Thursday at the 9th annual Bay County Chamber of Commerce block party.

Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman, Garrett Anderson, said events like the chamber block party are great for the community and its businesses.

“Well they help local business owners and our members gather together network have a good time together,” Anderson said. “If you’re not a member of the chamber we encourage you to come join us.”

This year’s event featured a new event, the T-Rex Race. Members of the chamber dressed up in inflatable T-Rex costumes while competing in relay games turning Panama City into Jurassic Park.

“We wanted to change it up a little the bed race had been a lot of fun for many years but we saw a video of this somewhere else and we thought we got to try this,” Anderson said.

While the event was different than the traditional bed races, participants were still excited to compete.

“We’re just going to win,” Jenna Oswald said. “That’s all we’re going to do, we’re going to win.”

Businesses from all over Bay County were glad to be at the 9th annual chamber block party.

“The chamber is a great organization and we’ve been members for about a year now and we love it,” said chamber member, Sean Williams. “We absolutely love it.”

First Federal Bank took home first place in the T-Rex race. For more information how to become a member of the chamber of commerce, click here.