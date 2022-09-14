PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB) —The Bay County Supervisors of Election’s said Wednesday that the agency’s equipment is ready for the 2022 General Election.

The Bay County Canvassing Board conducted a public verification of vote by mail ballot tabulation.

The board goes through the whole voting process from start to finish and makes sure everything is anticipated and to stop fraud, officials said.

The board has two machines prepared. One machine is for primary use and the other machine is for backup. The Supervisor of Elections Mark Anderson said, they are prepared for the election.

“These are very thorough machines, we have used them,” said Anderson. “They are very efficient, they are very accurate, and we make sure they are tested. Again, that is why we’re here today, to test both pieces of equipment.”

The test was open to any candidates, party representatives, and the public.

The office will do another test run on October 14.