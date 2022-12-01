PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Arts Alliance’s 5th annual Holiday Bazaar is being held at the Panama City Center for the Arts this weekend.

More than 20 local artists will be there selling one-of-a-kind gifts. Jewelry, ornaments, and other hand-made products will be ready for purchase.

Bazaar officials said the event gets more extravagant every year. There will be live music, a humongous Christmas village, and a sculptor.

The Downtown Improvement Board is also going to be setting up free carriage rides in the parking lot. Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer said those will be available on a first come first serve basis.

“My team has also put together a little Christmas immersive experience that you can come to take a photo with the family,” Kretzer said. “So it’s just going to be a great event to come downtown and get out of the house and get in the Christmas spirit.”

The event begins Friday at 5:00. The first 50 people to show up get a free giveaway from History Class Brewing Company.

Doors are open on Saturday 10:00 – 3:00.

If you go Saturday, you’ll get a first look at the new December exhibit– a photography exhibition.

The weekend activities are all free. However, if you’d like to make a donation, proceeds will go to Bay High School’s ‘Million Dollar Band.’